Sergio Marchionne's Successors are Poised for Further Global Expansion

The future of Fiat, Ferrari, and Formula 1 lie in the hands of these executives.

Sergio Marchionne was a fearless business leader that fought for his brands, and though some of his decisions were not popular with fans and customers, his successes with Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari are undeniable. Marchionne's passing was sudden and tragic, and he left a large hole in the automotive industry that could only be filled with the combined skill of multiple men. There have been many reports about the new auto executives, but few include the insight of Ferrari Fans themselves. We have gathered quotes and information from the forum and provided links to threads about Sergio Marchionne's successors and the future of Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari.

The successors now inherit marques worth 10x their value at the beginning of Marchionne's tenure, some of which wouldn't exist today but for his strategy. Plenty of Tifosi, myself included, felt he lacked Luca and Enzo's passion/vision, but he was a lengedary business executive, and it's a crying shame to have to go in such an awful way. – wildcat326, Silver Subscribed

Fiat Chrysler CEO



Good and bad news... Maybe the new person will have better taste, but I like what Sergio did bringing Alfa back. – F1tommy, Silver Subscribed Manley [was Sergio’s] number 2 guy. I don't expect many changes. – The Mayor, Rossa Subscribed With the new CEO in charge, my personal belief is that he will keep things consistent with Ferrari, as the team has already "gelled" together in the big picture. – jgonzalesm6, Rossa Subscribed

Ferrari Chairman



With this change John Elkman, Agnelli’s grand-son which was Marchionne’s former boss, is the only one that can provide an element of continuity and stability at the top of the Fiat/Chrysler group as well as at Ferrari, giving guidance to Camilleri who is new not only to Ferrari but to the auto industry. – MDEL, Silver Subscribed Elkann and board will define the overall expectations they desire but I wouldn’t overstate his (or anyone else’s) day to day involvement. – Rossocorsa1 -John has an introvert personality, contrary to… Sergio. That being said, he was chosen at a very young age by his grandfather Gianni Agnelli to be the leader because he showed business aptitude since an early age. You haven't seen an interview by John where you came away impressed because simply because he simple gives very few… – Flavio_C

Ferrari CEO



-JPhillip Morris is a tremendous company, he has experience to run such a business – Dan575 His reason for being associated with Ferrari is because of F1. I highly doubt you’ll see that diminish. If anything, his influence will likely create a greater emphasis on [Scuderia]… The company has been charging down a path for some time now, with the boards apparent blessing. He has been on the board. I’m sure he’ll tweak things and influence his own brand of change, but I’m pretty sure that element will be consistent. – Rossocorsa1 Camilleri to occupy Montezemolo’s old office rather than Marchionne’s. Marchionne was famous for moving his office as close as possible and at the same level as production. Di Montezemolo himself tipped Camilleri to do very well: 'An old friend and a very good choice.' – Igor Ound

